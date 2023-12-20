Travis Kelce smitten over Patriots fans’ treatment of Taylor Swift despite boos from ‘Brads and Chads’

Taylor Swift may have heard some boos from New England Patriots fans on Sunday, but Travis Kelce could only hear cheers at Gillette Stadium when they showed his girlfriend on the video board.

Kelce recalled the moment during the Chiefs’ 27-17 win in the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” he said on the podcast he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The tight end admitted there may have been some “Brads and Chads” booing but “for the most part everybody was f—ing screaming their tail off for her.”

“I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun.”

Swift played a few shows at Gillette Stadium over the summer and may have even turned Bill Belichick into a Swiftie as he praised her for performing in the pouring rain.

Kelce was captured before the game admiring a billboard of Swift in the tunnel of Gillette Stadium before the game started.

The Chiefs grinded out a win over the Patriots sans a typical performance from Kelce on the field. The Chiefs star had five catches for 28 yards.

He has been held without a touchdown for the last four games. He has not had more than 100 yards receiving since their 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.