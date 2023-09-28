Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ‘keeping things casual’ after Chiefs’ game appearance fuels dating rumors: report

Dating rumors between Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are heating up after the pop star was spotted in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but according to a report, the two are “still keeping things casual.”

Swift, 33, attended the Week 3 matchup and was seen sitting inside a suit alongside Donna Kelce, the mother of the four-time All-Pro tight end. Kelce and Swift were also seen together after the game and according to reports, the two rented out a restaurant in Kansas City for a private event for his family and the team.

But sources told The Messenger Tuesday that despite the social media frenzy surrounding the two, they aren’t rushing things.

“They are keeping it light and fun and seeing where things go,” one source told the outlet, adding that they have not made things “official.”

Another source said that while things are “going well,” Kelce and Swift are “still keeping things casual.”

Kelce opened up about the rumored relationship during the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights.”

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he said Wednesday. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect – for Chiefs fans, of course. It was just impressive.”

But Kelce later said that fans shouldn’t expect to hear any updates regarding the rumored relationship from him going forward.

“I know that I brought all this attention to me, I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor,” he said to brother Jason Kelce.

“I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out.”

He did add that he’s “enjoying life” and “sure as hell” enjoyed this past weekend.

“Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it.”