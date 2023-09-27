Travis Kelce teases personal life talk in new podcast trailer amid Taylor Swift drama: ‘I did this to myself’

Travis Kelce appears set to break his silence on his link to Taylor Swift after she appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, setting the sports world on fire.

Kelce, and his brother Jason, dropped the trailer for his the latest episode of their podcast “New Heights.” The trailer begins with the Philadelphia Eagles center telling his brother that they have to talk about his personal life.

“Yeah, my personal life that’s not so personal. I did this to myself, Jason. I know this,” Travis said.

“Well Travis, how’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” Jason asked referencing a recent TikTok trend.

The trailer ends there as the new episode drops later Wednesday morning.

Swift made her way to Arrowhead Stadium in support of Kelce and the Chiefs as the dating rumors created massive interest on what was happening high above the field rather than what was happening off it. On Sunday night, the two were seen leaving the stadium together.

The star tight end led the Chiefs in receiving with seven catches for 69 yards and the score. Swift appeared to yell, “Let’s f—ing go!” as Kelce scored his lone touchdown.

Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs game came as rumors swirl around her possible relationship with Kelce. Things seemed to percolate more when Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, remarked that he believed the rumors to “100% true.”

He may have touched on something as Swift sat in Kelce’s box alongside his mother, Donna. She was up and cheering for him when he scored the touchdown.

He talked about the rumors on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

“It’s life, baby,” Travis Kelce told McAfee about the rumors spreading. “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

The initial report came from The Messenger, which said Kelce, the four-time first-team All-Pro, has been “quietly hanging out” with Swift, the pop music sensation, for weeks.

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week,” a source told The Messenger recently. “He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

Kelce revealed on his podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother that back in July he had made a failed attempt to meet Swift, where his intention had been to give her his number.

Both of them might be seeing “Red” for a few more weeks before she begins the end of Eras Tour U.S. leg and embarks on the international portion.