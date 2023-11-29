Travis Kelce tees up sweet gesture for Taylor Swift, brother: report

For Travis Kelce, it seems the little things matter on and off the football field.

Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship has heated up over the last few months, underscored by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s visit to Argentina during his bye week to support the pop star on her Eras Tour. Going the extra mile, Kelce reportedly concocted a sweet gift for Swift and his brother Jason.

A seamstress for a local Cincinnati apparel store posted on Facebook about an order for the Kelce brothers and Swift, according to Page Six. The orders were for Cincinnati Bearcats basketball jerseys with the No. 13 for Swift and No. 87 for the Chiefs star.

“Well today I received the order for Tavis [sic] Kelce. UC Jorden [sic] men’s basketball jerseys sets for him and his brother and two friends, and of course his girl,” Nancy Roth wrote on Facebook before either hiding or deleting the post, according to the outlet.

It’s unclear what the jerseys were for but possibly foreshadowed an appearance at Fifth Third Arena. Both Kelce brothers played college football at Cincinnati before turning pro.

If all goes well for Travis and Jason, their seasons will end in February, which would mean the Bearcats have four regular-season home games left. Swift’s international tour starts again in Tokyo on Feb. 7 and continues to Australia, Singapore, France and Sweden at least through mid-May.

The Bearcats are home from Dec. 12 to 29, with matchups against Bryant, Dayton, Merrimack, Stetson and Evansville.

