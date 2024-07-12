Travis Kelce wins karaoke event at charity golf tournament: ‘Taylor, this is for you’

Taylor Swift’s skills are contagious.

The pop superstar has been dating Travis Kelce since last year, and he has been spotted at numerous Eras Tour shows since attending his first.

Apparently, he’s been taking notes.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship golf tournament, and leave it to him to take part in — and win — a karaoke competition.

The 34-year-old turned back the clock to before he was born, performing the 1982 hit “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake.

When he was named the winner, he grabbed Rob Riggle’s microphone and pretended to be emotional and paid homage to his star girlfriend.

“Taylor, this is for you!”

Kelce has performed at the competition before, in 2022 and 2019, according to People.

We’ve seen Kelce sing wildly before, though. He sang “Viva Las Vegas” after winning the Super Bowl in Vegas in February, and he often belted out the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right” during the 2023 season.

Kelce seemed to take his shot with Swift last summer when he made a bracelet for her while attending one of her shows. Shortly after, the two began hanging out, and Swift started attending Chiefs games.

The two hid their relationship at the time, but by the time Swift attended her first game, the two were officially dating.

Swift attended 13 Chiefs games last year, including all four of their playoff games. She took a plane from Tokyo to Las Vegas to be at the Super Bowl.

It was well worth the trip. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime.

