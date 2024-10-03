Travis Kelce’s best friend dishes on Taylor Swift’s influence since two stars began dating

Aric Jones is a rising star in the fashion space and has spent quite a lot of time with his best friend, Travis Kelce, as they’ve risen to new heights from the suburbs of Cleveland.

Jones is the mind behind Homebred Legends, a lifestyle and clothing brand that is meant to represent where he’s from. The brand says on its website it is “dedicated to people, loyalty and excellence.” Kelce routinely wears Jones’ designs on his podcast, “New Heights” and was seen earlier this season wearing one of the Homebred hats walking into Arrowhead Stadium.

As Kelce’s Q score has risen over the last year due to dating Taylor Swift, Jones spoke to Page Six in a story published Wednesday about how her presence has affected the Kansas City Chiefs superstar. Jones said he’s welcome to the idea of Swift rocking his designs – but in due time.

“Taylor’s great. Taylor’s her own woman. And like, if Taylor wants to participate with us on theme nights, of course, we welcome it,” he told the outlet.

“But at the end of the day, just having her there and having her presence there is awesome. She’s there to cheer on her boyfriend and hang out with us, and to be quite honest, that’s enough.”

Kelce and Swift have been dating for more than a year, and the attention has been palpable. If Swift is in the Kelce suite, the cameras are on her waiting for her reaction to a particular play or a Chiefs touchdown. It makes for a better moment when Kelce scores, but he has yet to do that this season.

Regardless, Jones said nothing has changed between Kelce and his closest friends except for one thing.

“I’m never going to downplay [the hype] or to say [the new attention] isn’t the coolest stuff in the world,” he told Page Six. “But, at the same time, all we got to do is be us. And the only thing that’s changed is that there’s a camera in the suite now.”

Swift has not been seen at Chiefs games in the last two weeks. But Kansas City returns home on Monday night for its Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs are 4-0 to start the season.

