Travis Kelce’s big day with Taylor Swift in attendance helps Chiefs to huge win over Chargers

When the superstars are in the seats, the superstars on the field have to show up – and that’s exactly what Travis Kelce did.

With rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift yet again in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce made Swifties, his fantasy owners and Chiefs fans all happy campers with his dominance on the gridiron in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

This one started slow as both teams put up three points each in the first quarter. But in the second, they exploded for a combined five touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 46-yard score to put Kansas City up 10-3, but Joshua Kelley answered with a 49-yard rushing touchdown to tie it up. It took the Chiefs just four plays to score again, though, following a 53-yard catch-and-run by Kelce, Mahomes hit Rashee Rice for a six-yard touchdown.

But the Chargers had practically a carbon copy of that drive. Justin Herbert found Joshua Palmer for 60 yards and then hit Gerald Everett for a seven-yard touchdown to tie it again.

However, just before the half ended, Kelce scored on a shuffle pass, giving Kansas City a 24-17 lead.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third, but late in the fourth, Isiah Pacheco added insurance with an eight-yard receiving touchdown to make it a two-touchdown game. Herbert threw a late interception, but the Chiefs kneed the clock out to clinch the victory.

Kelce finished with 12 catches for 179 yards, both season highs. He was 12 yards short of a career-high, and he has 303 yards in his last two contests.

Mahomes threw for a season-high 424 yards, completing 32 of his 42 passes for four touchdowns. Ten different Chiefs caught a pass from the two-time MVP.

Swift made the trip, her fourth Chiefs game in the last five weeks, after hanging out with former quarterback Bernie Kosar.

It’s Kansas City’s sixth win in a row after losing the season opener, without Kelce, to the Detroit Lions. Los Angeles moved to 2-4.

The Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos next week while the Chargers host the Chicago Bears.