Travis Kelce’s Chiefs teammate explains why he didn’t ask for picture with Taylor Swift when they met

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs got together recently, and yes, Taylor Swift was there, too.

The pop star is dating Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, making them one of the most high-profile celebrity couples in the world.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was lucky enough to get an invite, giving himself a rare opportunity to hang out with an A-list celebrity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s hard to imagine being near the superstar artist and not asking for a picture, but Rice says he had to keep his cool.

“I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture’ or nothing like that. Because, you know, those guys like Trav and [Patrick Mahomes], they invite us out, because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and see them as who they really are. And not ‘Bro, you’re a superstar football player.’ No, it’s just Pat. It’s just Trav,” Rice told former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh on his “Airing It Out” podcast.

TOM BRADY MOURNS DEATH OF FAMILY DOG, LUA: ‘FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS’

Plus, it would be a bit awkward for someone to ask for a picture with his friend’s girlfriend.

“And I wouldn’t go up to another dude’s girl and be like, ‘I get a picture with you?’ If my girl was out, I’d be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together,’ but I’ve got nothing to do with that,” he said.

Mahomes recently said Swift was a “part of Chiefs Kingdom now.“

“At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around, and you realized how cool of a person she was, and she is,” Mahomes told host Nate Burleson in a preview of the full interview that will air Monday.

“She’s part of the team. It’s cool that she’s embraced [my wife] Brittany, and they’ve built a friendship as well.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A win over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday would give Kansas City an eighth straight division title, which would be second only to the Patriots’ 11 straight AFC East titles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.