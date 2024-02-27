Travis Kelce’s dad blasts ‘troll’ Bethenny Frankel over latest Taylor Swift remarks

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Ed Kelce, the father of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, had no time for anyone trying to talk badly about the relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs star and Taylor Swift.

The elder Kelce on Friday slammed “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel for doubling down on her remarks about the NFL player and the pop star’s romance.

Frankel answered a question earlier this week over whether Travis was the “peacock” in the relationship. She likened the Kelce-Swift romance to one of her own previous flames and how the person she dated just wanted to “party.”

“But when you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that… it’s not easy [and] relationships take work,” Frankel added. “And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So they’re really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship.”

Ed Kelce caught wind of her comments and blasted her in a post.

“Who TF is this troll?” he wrote.

Ed Kelce appears to be fully behind his son’s relationship with the pop star. The two have celebrated the Chiefs triumphs together during the 2023 season.

Frankel previously criticized Swift in September for “chumming with” Donna Kelce in the suite of one of the Chiefs games.

“It felt like the Chia Pet of a relationship,” she said in September, according to Page Six. “Like, just add water. Like, they were together for 10 years. Like, she’s a full football wife. … She literally looked like she had been in a serious relationship with this guy for decades.”

Frankel noted at the time that Swift had a short fling with Matt Healy in the early days of the “Eras Tour.” She advised Swift to maintain her own identity.

Travis Kelce and Swift seem to be full-steam ahead with their relationship. Swift is changing words to her song “Karma” while the Chiefs tight end was in Australia to visit her last week.

