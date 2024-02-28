Travis Kelce’s dad ‘used an insult instead of using his intellect’ in ‘troll’ jab, Bethenny Frankel says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel fired back at Travis Kelce’s father after Ed Kelce wondered who the “troll” was who made a comment about the Kansas City Chiefs star’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

Frankel responded to Ed Kelce’s remark in an episode of her podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel.” Frankel said she wished “he would have expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult.”

“Real Housewives of New York City” star remarked in a video over who the “peacock” was in that relationship and compared it to one person she used to date. Ed Kelce caught wind of the remark and went to Facebook to ask, “Who TF is this troll?”

“I was saying usually there’s only one peacock in a relationship, and I dated a guy like that that was very over the top and very loud and gregarious and like needed to be the center of attention,” Frankel explained Tuesday. “And I stand by that. I think that’s who Travis is. I did not mention him pushing his coach, which is a physical expression versus using your words and having a conversation, which is kind of like what his dad did.

“He used an insult instead of using his intellect. So, the Swifties can come for me, but I’m going to defend myself. I have said that they were in my Mount Rushmore of couples, the two of them. I mean, they’re on top of the world. They’re both very successful. I’ve said that I literally think he’s a peacock, and there are two peacocks in this relationship, and it usually doesn’t work.”

Frankel compared Ed Kelce getting involved in the drama to that on the Bravo show.

“It’s just a little absurd, but it’s making headlines; so sorry, not sorry.”

Ed Kelce appears to be fully behind his son’s relationship with the pop star. The two have celebrated the Chiefs triumphs together during the 2023 season.

Frankel previously criticized Swift in September for “chumming with” Donna Kelce in the suite of one of the Chiefs games.

“It felt like the Chia Pet of a relationship,” she said in September, according to Page Six. “Like, just add water. Like, they were together for 10 years. Like, she’s a full football wife. … She literally looked like she had been in a serious relationship with this guy for decades.”

Frankel noted at the time that Swift had a short fling with Matt Healy in the early days of the “Eras Tour.” She advised Swift to maintain her own identity.

Travis Kelce and Swift seem to be full-steam ahead with their relationship. Swift is changing words to her song “Karma” while the Chiefs tight end was in Australia to visit her last week.

