Travis Kelce’s TV co-star says Chiefs superstar would do ‘very well’ in Hollywood

Travis Kelce may have another career in which he can be a superstar.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is well on his way to being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but in the coming days, he’ll become a different character on TV.

Kelce will star in an upcoming television series, “Grotesquerie,” a horror drama on FX.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance are two of the show’s biggest stars, and Nash had nothing but praise for Kelce’s acting.

Nash said viewers of the show “are going to be pleasantly surprised,” and whenever he is ready to call it a career in football, Hollywood awaits.

“Travis is really gonna do a great job, and I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised,” Nash told TMZ Sports.

“I think that he’s gonna do very, very well,” Nash added. “He’s the type of personality that, whatever he decides to do, it’s gonna be great.”

STEELERS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS WERE ‘LAUGHING’ AT BRONCOS’ GAME PLAN WITH ROOKIE BO NIX, PODCAST HOST SAYS

Kelce was already an NFL superstar, but he became a household name last season when he began dating Taylor Swift.

Kelce hosted “Saturday Night Live” after winning the 2023 Super Bowl, his second championship. He co-starred alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, whom he beat in that Super Bowl.

Jason has since joined ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast team after retiring following the 2023 season, and the brothers started their own podcast, “New Heights,” which has raked in millions of listeners and, more recently, a $100 million deal.

Travis is also the host of Amazon Prime’s “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity,” which premieres next month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2016, Travis was the star of a “Bachelor”-style reality dating show, “Catching Kelce.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.