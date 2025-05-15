Trevor Bauer calls out MLB after Pete Rose reinstatement while he remains out of league

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) starter Trevor Bauer took Pete Rose’s reinstatement as another avenue to jab the league.

The controversial hurler posted on social media Wednesday, just one day after MLB announced Rose and other deceased ballplayers were taken off the permanently ineligible list, to continue taking shots at the league as he remains out of it.

“So, since Pete is welcome back now, does that go for everyone who has been blackballed?” Bauer asked on X. “Or do you actually have to be guilty of something to qualify for that?”

Bauer is currently pitching in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League. He has been out of MLB for the past four years.

The reason revolves around sexual assault allegations that were raised against him in 2021. MLB initially placed Bauer on administrative leave, but he was later suspended 324 games before having that reduced to 194 games after an appeal.

His suspension may be up, but no MLB team has brought Bauer back into the fold. Bauer has never been one to shy away from sharing his thoughts, and he was not going to in this case.

Bauer suggested this past August that MLB is the reason he cannot sign with another team – not because a team does not believe his talent is still there to perform at the big-league level.

“Well, one team told us it’s not their decision, it’s an MLB decision,” Bauer wrote on X at the time. He was exchanging with Cincinnati Reds fans on the social media platform.

“One team told me I was ‘too expensive’ even though I offered to play for minimum, another team told us they have covered some stuff up in the past that they don’t want the media digging into to find out about…” Bauer added.

An MLB spokesperson said in a statement to Mail Sport that Bauer could sign with any of the 30 ball clubs.

“Trevor Bauer served the entirety of his discipline and is an unrestricted free agent available to sign a contract with any team,” the statement read.

Bauer was never charged with a crime. His accuser sought a restraining order against him, but it was denied. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February 2022 that there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond reasonable doubt.

Bauer sued his accuser in federal court in April 2022, a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the pitcher.

Another woman from Columbus, Ohio, told The Washington Post that Bauer repeatedly choked her without her consent and sexually assaulted her over the course of a yearslong relationship. Bauer, in a statement through his representatives, said their relationship was “casual and wholly consensual.”

Bauer spent the 2023 campaign in NPB in Japan, while playing for Diablos Rojos del Mexico in March 2024.

Fox News' Chantz Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

