Trevor Bauer settles legal dispute with accuser, reveals damning messages

Trevor Bauer, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher who won the National League Cy Young Award in 2020, and a woman who accused him of beating and sexually assaulting her in 2021 have settled their legal dispute, his attorneys said Monday.

“Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have settled all outstanding litigation,” Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley, Bauer’s attorneys, said in a statement. “Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today. Mr. Bauer did not make — and never has made — any payments to Ms. Hill, including to resolve their litigation.

“With this matter now at rest, Mr. Bauer can focus completely on baseball.”

The 32-year-old adamantly denied the allegations against him throughout the entire process. He was placed on administrative leave by MLB in July 2021 after the initial allegations were made.

The woman accused Bauer of assaulting her on two different occasions at his home in Pasadena, California, during what she said began as consensual sexual encounters. Bauer maintained the encounters were consensual. Prosecutors declined to file charges in the case.

MLB initially suspended Bauer 324 games, but the ban was reduced to 194 games by an independent arbitrator in December. No major league team picked him up, but Bauer managed to continue his career in Japan. He was 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 19 games with the Yokohama DeNa Baystars.

Bauer sued the woman and she countersued. Their settlement called for no exchange of money between the parties. The woman will receive a separate $300,000 from her insurance company, her attorney Jesse Kaplan said in a letter to Bauer’s lawyers.

The payment is independent of her settlement with Bauer. The pitcher’s attorneys never spoke to any insurance company in the course of the legal process, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

As the settlement crossed the wire, Bauer released a video talking about the ordeal and revealed damning messages from the woman to her friends.

“‘Next victim. Star pitcher for the Dodgers,'” Bauer said in the video. “A text Lindsey Hill sent to a friend before she ever even met me. ‘What should I steal?’ she asked another, in reference to visiting my house for the first time. The answer? ‘Take his money.’ So how might that work? ‘I’m going to his house Wednesday.’ she said, ‘I already have my hooks in. you know how I roll.’ Then, after the first time we met, “Net worth is 51 mil” she said. ‘b—h, you better secure the bag’, was the response.

“But how was she going to do that? ‘Need daddy to choke me out,’ she said. ‘being an absolute whore to try to get in on his 51 million,’ read another text. Then, after the second time we met, former [San Diego] Padres pitcher Jacob Nix told her ‘you gotta get this bag.’ ‘I’ll give you 50,000’ Lindsey replied. Her AA sponsor asked her at one point, ‘do you feel a tiny bit guilty?’ ‘Not really,’ she replied.”

Bauer said the messages he talked about in the clip were “deliberately and unlawfully concealed from me and my legal team.” He said a separate video that showed the woman in his bed didn’t have any marks on her face. The Daily Mail first reported the video in September 2022.

The woman’s request for a domestic violence restraining order was denied. Bauer then sued her, which led to her countersuing.

“Quite frankly, regardless of the outcome in court, I’ve paid significantly more in legal fees than Lindsey Hill could ever pay me in her entire life, and I knew that would be the case going in,” Bauer said in the video. “But the lawsuit was never about the money for me. It was the only way for me to obtain critical information to clear my name.

“Now over the last two years, I’ve been forced to defend my integrity and my reputation in a very public setting, but hopefully this is the last time I have to do so, as I’d prefer to just remain focused on doing my job, winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world. So today I’m happy to be moving on with my life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.