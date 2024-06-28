Trevor Lawrence, wife announce they are expecting first child after $275 million contract extension

It’s been a fun few weeks for Trevor Lawrence.

Earlier this month, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback inked a $275 million deal, making him tied with Joe Burrow for the second-highest paid player in NFL history.

Well, he and his wife, Marissa, announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child.

“A little Lawrence on the way,” the couple wrote in a joint post.

In the post, the couple shared 10 photos of a sonogram and of Marissa showing off her baby bump.

Lawrence’s deal includes $142 million guaranteed. He became the sixth QB making more than $50 million a year, joining Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. Lawrence is the 14th to top $40 million annually, and he’s the youngest on the list.

Lawrence has already added his name to the Jaguars‘ history books. He is fourth on the team’s all-time passing yards list. His 58 career touchdown passes rank fourth in franchise history.

Lawrence finished the past two NFL seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards; he and the Jags won the AFC South in 2022 and were in terrific shape to repeat, but a second-half collapse saw them miss the playoffs.

Last season, Lawrence threw for 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also ran for four scores, lost seven fumbles and was sacked a career-high 35 times.

The 24-year-old is 21-31 as a starter in three seasons, including 1-1 in the playoffs, and he has committed a whopping 60 turnovers, which is a number he needs to trim to become the player the Jags believe he can be.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

