Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, shares kind messages from fans after QB’s ankle injury

Marissa Lawrence, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence, shared some stunning messages she received after the quarterback suffered an ankle injury during Monday night’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s not every day someone in the national spotlight – especially in sports – receives any kind of positive messages. But Lawrence received a full load of kindness from Jaguars fans hoping that her husband was doing OK after the ankle injury. She screen-recorded a slew of supportive direct messages.

“Really overwhelmed by people’s kindness and love,” Lawrence captioned the clip on her Instagram Stories. “Just wanted to share something positive and thank everyone truly for your prayers and support. Grateful and support. Grateful to be surrounded by so many amazing people.”

All hope may not be lost for Duval County after all.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Trevor Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain. He added that tests on the right ankle showed “everything’s stable, everything’s good.” He added that surgery is “is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time.”

“We’ll see where he’s at in a couple days,” Pederson added.

The coach refused to give a timetable on Lawrence’s potential recovery with a game against the Cleveland Browns around the corner.

“I’m not going to put that timetable on Trevor, not going to put him in a box like that,” Pederson said. “We’ll see how he is in a couple of days.”

NFL Network reported Wednesday that Lawrence is considered “day-to-day.” NFL insider Ian Rapoport described Lawrence as having an “uphill battle to be out on the field” and added he has to get “a lot better very quickly in a short week to actually to be out on the field.”

C.J. Beathard is the team’s QB2 in case Lawrence cannot play.

