Trick Williams captures TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground in history-making moment

Trick Williams made history on Sunday night at NXT Battleground when he defeated Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship in the final match of the premium live event.

Williams took aim at Hendry in recent weeks as the latter superstar had been riding high. Hendry won the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis. He has appeared on WWE television since then as he entered the Royal Rumble this past February and stepped up to the plate to take on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

However, Williams became Hendry’s primary opponent when the Scotsman called him out late last month. He even interfered in Williams’ attempt to become the No. 1 contender battle royal for the NXT Championship. It allowed the Battleground match to be made official.

Williams and Hendry fought valiantly. As the match wore on, Williams tried to use the TNA belt to clock Hendry. The referee took it away from him before he could use it. Hendry rolled him up before he could use it but only got a two-count.

Hendry went for the Standing Ovation before Williams raked his eyes. Williams hit a flapjack on Hendry, who fell face-first onto the title, which laid on the canvas. Williams hit a Trick Shot on Hendry and pinned him for the win.

Williams became the first active WWE-connected superstar to hold the TNA World Championship – a significant moment in the two companies’ recent partnership.

Hendry was the only champion who failed to defend their title on the card.

Sol Ruca defeated Kelani Jordan to retain the Women’s North American Championship. Stephanie Vaquer topped Jordynne Grace to keep the NXT Women’s Championship. Oba Femi defended the NXT Championship against Myles Borne.

It is unclear what the future will hold for Williams, but it should give him a huge boost of momentum for the next few weeks.