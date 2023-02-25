Troubled boxer Gervonta Davis hit with lawsuit; his punch allegedly injured parking attendant

Around the time Gervonta Davis‘ next fight was announced, it was also revealed he faces some more legal trouble.

The boxer is being sued for allegedly causing “multiple bodily injuries” after sucker-punching a parking attendant in a New York City garage.

Arturo Jimenez claims the boxer struck him in the chest while waiting for his car in the garage March 8, 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Davis was staying at the Hotel Continental in Times Square, across the street from the Edison Park Fast Garage on West 44th Street. Jimenez, who reported the incident to police the following day, says he didn’t know Davis had asked for his car from another employee. The fighter approached Jimenez and said, “Stop f—ing playing with me” before allegedly punching him.

Jimenez was then pulled into the office while Davis allegedly continued “yelling and cursing,” demanding his keys, although he allegedly refused to pay initially.

It was announced Friday Davis will fight Ryan Garcia April 22 in Las Vegas.

Davis has been in trouble recently. He pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run in Maryland and will be sentenced May 5. That incident left four people injured, and he is facing seven years in jail among his 14 violations.

He also was arrested on domestic violence charges in December, but the accusations were walked back.

He was also charged with battery of his ex-girlfriend three years ago.

The 28-year-old is 26-0 in his professional career. Garcia is 23-0.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis defeated Hector Garcia Jan. 7 to retain the WBA lightweight title. He was part of the card for the Mayweather-McGregor bout in 2017, where he defeated Francisco Fonseca by knockout.