Troubled former NBA player Delonte West spotted stumbling through parking lot after latest arrest

Embattled former NBA guard Delonte West looked in bad shape as he was spotted in a parking lot in Arlington, Virginia, after his latest arrest.

A video obtained by TMZ Sports sees West, who played eight NBA seasons, including with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, stumbling his way through a parking lot in flip-flops after being arrested this past week.

The 40-year-old was arrested in Fairfax County after fleeing from police, who were trying to serve a warrant for violating terms of release, per Fox 5 DC. When officers found him, they administered Narcan at a hospital, according to TMZ Sports.

This isn’t the first time West has had run-ins with the law, but his mugshot from last week’s arrest went viral as he looked unrecognizable in it.

West, a Washington, D.C., native, has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in recent years. NBA fans have repeatedly been concerned about his well-being, as he’s been seen walking around in bad shape since leaving the NBA following the 2011-12 season.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had previously tried to get West, who played for his squad in his final season, help at a Florida rehab center in 2021. However, he’s still battling substance abuse issues.

One of West’s reported altercations came in January 2020, when he accused a man of pulling a gun on him. Fans and former players were all trying to “figure out” ways to help him in that moment, which led to Cuban trying to help.

In 2016, West was also spotted walking around Houston without any shoes while having incidents outside a strip club as well as a youth basketball game.

There were more concerns from fans that West was homeless after being spotted in Maryland walking through the street. However, at the time, West said he wasn’t homeless, according to Complex.

West was a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in 2004, spending three seasons with the team before being traded to the Seattle Supersonics. He only spent half a season with them before being moved to the Cavaliers. He played two and a half seasons in Cleveland before joining the Celtics for the 2010-11 season.

West averaged 9.7 points per game over 432 contests in his career.

