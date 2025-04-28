Trump admin rules UPenn violated Title IX, demands school return honors to female athletes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Pennsylvania was found to have “violated Title IX by denying women equal opportunities by permitting males to compete in women’s intercollegiate athletics and to occupy women-only intimate facilities,” the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced Monday.

The OCR said it will give the university 10 days to be in compliance with Title IX or risk facing a criminal referral to the Justice Department.

“Little girls who look up to Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan can find hope in today’s action – the Trump Administration will not allow male athletes to invade female private spaces or compete in female categories,” acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a news release.

“UPenn has a choice to make: do the right thing for its female students and come into full compliance with Title IX immediately or continue to advance an extremist political project that violates federal antidiscrimination law and puts UPenn’s federal funding at risk.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Pennsylvania for comment.

The OCR demanded that the school issue a statement on its intention to follow Title IX along with two other key actions.

“Restore to all female athletes all individual athletic records, titles, honors, awards or similar recognition for Division I swimming competitions misappropriated by male athletes competing in female categories.

“Send a letter to each female athlete whose individual recognition is restored expressing an apology on behalf of the University for allowing her educational experience in athletics to be marred by sex discrimination.”

The issue stemmed from Lia Thomas’ participation on the women’s swim team during the 2021-22 season, becoming the first transgender woman to win a national championship. Thomas broke multiple records at the school as well.

Paula Scanlan, a former teammate of Thomas’ at the time, detailed to congressional lawmakers what she had to deal with in emotional testimony in 2023.

Thomas was able to compete at the NCAA Division I women’s level due to the organization’s gender-participation policy at the time.

President Donald Trump has since signed an executive order to ban biological males from women’s and girls’ sports. The NCAA altered its policy in an attempt to comply, but women’s sports advocates have said the change didn’t go far enough.