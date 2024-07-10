Trump challenges Biden to golf match, says he’ll give $1 million to charity if he loses

After the two presidential candidates got into a heated discussion about their golf handicaps, former president Donald Trump now wants to walk the walk.

At his rally at his Doral course in south Florida, the 45th president challenged President Biden to a golf match, even offering $1 million to a charity of Biden’s choice if he were to lose.

“I’m also officially challenging crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral’s Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world, one of the great courses of the world,” Trump said. “It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters.

“And I will even give Joe Biden 10 strokes a side. Ten strokes, that’s a lot. That means 20 strokes, in case you don’t play golf. And if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity of his choice, $1 million. And I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer.”

Biden’s spokesperson, James Singer, fired back.

“Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf,” his statement said.

“We’d challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million. We’d challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him. We’d challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We’d challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 aims to do.

“Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics – he’s busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course.”

The golf discussion, perhaps the most viral moment of their June 27th debate in Atlanta, came after Trump said he won two club championships when discussing fitness, while adding Biden couldn’t drive a ball 50 yards.

Biden then alleged that he had gotten his golf handicap down to a six as vice president, and later corrected it to an eight.

But Trump, an avid golfer, wasn’t buying it.

“That’s the biggest lie — that he’s a six handicap — of all,” he said. Trump’s handicap has been recorded as low as 2.5.

The debate on golf handicaps might never be settled, but reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau offered to help settle it.

“Let’s settle this whole handicap debate, I’ll host the golf match on my YouTube.”

Trump owns several golf courses. Doral has hosted the LIV championship, while his course in Bedminster has also hosted the Saudi-backed tour.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

