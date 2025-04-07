Trump gushes over Shohei Ohtani as president welcomes Dodgers to White House

President Donald Trump touted Shohei Ohtani’s accomplishments as he welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House on Monday to celebrate their 2024 title.

Trump spoke highly of the Japanese Dodgers star who put himself into a club of his own during the 2024 regular season. He became the first batter in MLB history to hit at least 50 home runs and steal at least 50 bases. The president turned around to shake Ohtani’s hand and appeared to be stunned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He looks like a movie star,” Trump said. “He’s got a good future, I’m telling you.”

Ohtani had 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases, batted .390 and drove in 130 RBI in 159 games for the Dodgers. He was awarded the National League MVP for his efforts. It was his first season with Los Angeles after signing a massive 10-year, $700 million contract with the team in the prior offseason.

Trump mentioned that Ohtani clinched the 50-50 moment in a game he went 6-for-6 in. He said some called it “the greatest game ever.” He had three homers and 10 RBI in the game.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR, BLUE JAYS AGREE TO MASSIVE 14-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION: REPORTS

“Is he good,” Trump jokingly asked manager Davie Roberts, who responded, “He’s only getting better.”

“And he’s getting better. That’s scary for a lot of people,” Trump said.

Later, Ohtani took a photo with Trump in the Oval Office and posed next to the Declaration of Independence.

Ohtani helped the Dodgers to a National League West division title and he kept his hot hitting going in the postseason. He had three home runs between the National League Division Series and the National League Championship Series.

He cooled off during the World Series, but the team still managed to defeat the New York Yankees in five games. It was the Dodgers’ second title since 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This season, Ohtani has three home runs in 11 games. He is hitting .268 with three RBI and two stolen bases. He may return to the mound as well and get back to pitching.