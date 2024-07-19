Trump makes bold Packers prediction during RNC speech

The Green Bay Packers received a major prediction from former President Donald Trump after the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president, and as he riffed to the crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he addressed the dozens in the crowd wearing cheeseheads.

“And Green Bay is gonna have a good team this year, right?” They’re gonna have a good team,” Trump said as the camera on Fox News Channel’s coverage showed the Milwaukee crowd holding up their cheeseheads. “They’re gonna have a good team.”

The Republican presidential nominee’s remarks came after Republican Michigan Rep. John James teased the crowd earlier in the week.

James talked up his Detroit Lions and was met with loud boos.

“Good evening Wisconsin. Warmest regards from Detroit, home of the NFC North champion Detroit Lions,” James said.

The Lions won the division title for the first time in three decades last season and won two playoff games in a single postseason for the first time since 1957. Their 12-5 record marked the franchise’s first 10-win season in nearly a decade and best winning percentage since 1991.

Green Bay finished 9-8 behind Jordan Love’s breakout season. The team was second to the Lions in the NFC North and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff round.

The Packers fell in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions lost to the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

