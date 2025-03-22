Trump misses chance at March Madness bracket predictions, says he can backdate one

President Donald Trump missed the deadline to fill out a March Madness bracket. But it doesn’t mean he won’t try and sneak one in afterward.

While speaking with reporters outside the White House Friday, Trump was asked if he filled out a March Madness bracket.

“I didn’t. I should have. Have there been upsets? A couple, right?” Trump responded.

“I can give you one but maybe backdated.”

That would allow Trump to disregard the round that ruined almost every bracket in the country.

Through Friday’s early first-round games, the number of perfect brackets in the NCAA Tournament was down to 0.0044% out of 34 million, according to the NCAA.

ESPN’s tracker listed 1,098 perfect brackets remaining out of 24 million on its site after Ole Miss’ 71-64 win over North Carolina. That game also took out more than 100 brackets in Yahoo Sports’ Men’s Bracket Mayhem, leaving 81 perfect brackets, essentially down to 0%.

CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.005% unblemished brackets after the Ole Miss win.

More than 85% of Yahoo’s brackets had Clemson advancing, but the Tigers lost to McNeese State, 69-67. That game knocked out 6.6 million ESPN brackets, too.

Creighton was listed as ESPN’s top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday’s first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

Conversely, ESPN reported that every pick was incorrect on 30 of its brackets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.