Trump praises Caitlin Clark while talking pay equity in women’s sports: ‘She’s unbelievable’

Former President Trump praised Indiana Fever sharpshooter Caitlin Clark in a recent interview before Americans head to the polls to cast a vote for president.

Trump appeared on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with legendary sportscaster Jim Gray and six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick.

As part of their conversation, Trump was asked about equitable pay in women’s sports and the dilemma of increasing salaries in the WNBA amid Clark’s rise in the league. Clark’s base salary was at $76,000 annually, and while she made more through endorsements, the top NBA players are making millions per year.

Trump called the notion of making pay fairer for women’s athletes “a very complicated thing.”

“She’s incredible, by the way,” Trump then said of Clark. “I’ve watched her. I think she’s incredible. The shot, I watch her shot go in, it’s like, could she shoot that way in the NBA? She’s unbelievable.”

Trump said Clark would probably “make a lot of money” either way.

“It’s really, you got to rely on the market. You can’t go in and say, ‘Well, we’re gonna break this contract because this person did well,’” Trump said. “The league could probably go up and give her a bonus. It wouldn’t kill the league if the league is doing OK.

“The league could really do something with her because it seems unfair, but you have a lot of that. I see it all the time with football and baseball, even basketball, where somebody comes in and turns out to be 10 times better.”

Gray noted that the main issue was that the WNBA has brought in historic ratings with Clark and the talented rookie class, while star players aren’t making nearly the same as NBA players.

“Well, maybe they have to change that,” Trump said. “It is based on the one player, it seems to me. It’s sort of incredible. It’s a phenomenal thing she’s got going.

“But very tricky. When you start getting involved with trying to recreate markets, it gets very, very tricky. The downside is greater than the upside.”

