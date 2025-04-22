Trump praises granddaughter’s golf skills, says she may be able to beat him ‘someday’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump praised his granddaughter Kai’s golf skills in a new video she posted recapping her trip to UFC 314 on Monday.

The president dished on whether Kai would be able to beat him on the course someday. The 17-year-old is set to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami.

“I just wanna say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she’s a fantastic golfer,” Trump said in the video. “She’s a scratch player, which is amazing. I think some day in the not-too-distant future she’s gonna be much better than scratch.

“But she’s doing really well and she wins a lot of matches. And some day she’ll be able to beat her grandfather, but I’m not sure when that’ll be… it might be a long time.”

Trump’s prowess on the golf course is well documented. He’s routinely snapped golfing with athletes across the sports spectrum. He recently played and won the senior club championship at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Kai committed to the Hurricanes in August, saying in a post on Instagram she was “beyond excited” to be heading to the Sunshine State to continue her golfing career.

“I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point.”

Kai attends The Benjamin School, the same school as Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, in Palm Beach, Florida.

