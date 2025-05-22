Trump praises Tim Tebow for NFL success ‘despite being on the Jets’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump was surrounded by multiple “winners” on Tuesday.

Trump hosted the University of Florida’s men’s basketball team to commemorate their national championship won early last month — and near the front of the stage was UF legend Tim Tebow.

Trump spotted the former quarterback and took a moment to praise him — all while taking a parting shot at one of his former teams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“And a very special thanks to the NFL legend and University of Florida. I mean, one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen,” Trump said of Tebow. “I’ll tell you what, as a college player, maybe the best ever. And you did damn well. And you did damn well in the pros, too. He was great. Despite being on the Jets, you did damn well.”

Tebow was drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010, and in his sophomore season, he found the late Demaryius Thomas on an 88-yard touchdown in overtime of the NFL playoffs.

Denver, though, signed Peyton Manning in the offseason, leading the team to trade him to Gang Green. His role with the Jets was heavily debated, with coaches saying he’d be used both on special teams and in a wildcat formation. He lasted just one season, during which he had just eight pass attempts and never touched an NFL field again.

JALEN HURTS MAINTAINS HE ‘WASN’T AVAILABLE’ FOR EAGLES’ WHITE HOUSE VISIT

But, Tebow’s college success is unparalleled.

He won two national championships and lost in a third. He also won the Heisman Trophy.

“He’s a terrific guy. He is a terrific guy. He’s a winner. Boy, he was a winner. You won two, right? And you almost won a third. Nobody did that. I think he goes down really as one of the best, maybe the best college football player. If you think about it, we can only base it on results, right Tim?” Trump continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After playing football, Tim Tebow joined the New York Mets’ minor league system in 2016. He played in the minors until 2019 and played in spring training in 2020 before the pandemic canceled the minor league season. He hung up the metal spikes in 2021 before signing with the Jaguars as a tight end, rejoining Urban Meyer, but he didn’t make the team.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.