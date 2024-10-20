Trump says he overpowered an older Arnold Palmer in golf and reveals how golfers reacted to Palmer in shower

Former President Trump claims to have competed against golf legend Arnold Palmer at his own game, but with a notable age advantage.

Trump explained during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in the golfer’s hometown of Latrobe, why his game was physically superior to Palmer’s during a round 12 years ago.

“I got to know him when he was 69 years old, and I played pretty much with him, a lot of him,” said Trump, 78, who was 17 years younger than Palmer. “And as he got older — you know, when you get older, you start to lose a thing called distance, and I’m a good golfer, not like that, but I’m a good golfer.

“And I felt so good because I was hitting it a little bit longer than Arnold, but he was, by this time, 75, 76, and I’d hit it four, five yards past him.

“I said ‘Arnold, let me ask you: Thirty years ago, 40 years ago, was I longer than you?’” Trump said.

Trump’s comments about the golf legend didn’t stop there. Trump also referred to the former golfer’s manhood and how other players reacted to Palmer in the shower.

FORMER NFL STAR AND TRUMP SUPPORTER ANTONIO BROWN JOINS VOTER-REGISTRATION EFFORT IN KEY SWING STATE

“He was all man,” Trump said of Palmer. “This man was so strong and tough, and I refused to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there; they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it.

“I had to tell you the shower part of it because it’s true.”

Palmer was born in Latrobe in 1929 and died in the neighboring city of Pittsburgh in September 2016, just a month and a half before Trump’s presidential election win. Pennsylvania was a key swing state in Trump’s victory.

Palmer was nicknamed “The King” of golf and is credited as one of the sport’s most influential figures.

During Saturday’s rally, Trump recalled stories of Palmer’s wealth as a fellow business mogul.

“Arnold was a very rich man,” Trump said after recounting stories about how the former golfer helped finance various businesses.

Trump’s event also featured former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

Brown delivered a speech on behalf of Trump and mocked Trump’s opponents, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, did you really know they want to put tampons in the boys’ bathroom?” Brown asked the crowd. “That’s really insane, right?”

A new Fox News survey of Pennsylvania voters has Harris narrowly ahead of Trump by two points (50-48%) among registered voters, and the race is tied at 49% each among likely voters.

The July survey, conducted shortly after President Biden dropped out and endorsed Harris, but before she was named the nominee, was deadlocked at 49%. But even in March, when Biden was the presumed nominee, the contest was close to even.

Since July, Harris has widened her lead among women (by nine points), non-White voters (plus-eight) and voters under age 30 (plus-17). Her support has held steady among college graduates and urban voters. Ninety-two percent of Harris supporters are certain of their vote versus 86% of Trump supporters.

Trump’s most loyal groups include men, Whites without a college degree, independents and rural voters. He has nearly doubled his lead among men and the small group of independents since July.

