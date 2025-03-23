Trump says keeping males out of women’s sports is ’90-10 issue’

President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that keeping biological males out of women’s and girls’ sports is a no-brainer issue and that the margin is wide among voters.

Trump sat down with OutKick’s Clay Travis on Air Force One to talk about that issue among others before the president attended the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

“I think it’s a 90-10 issue, maybe more,” Trump said. “But I do notice it’s a 90-10 when the voting booths closed… a lot of people don’t talk about it. I don’t know why. I think they’re making a mistake by not talking about it. It’s such a simple thing, it’s so basic.”

Trump signed the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in early February, which barred biological males from competing against women and girls in sports. The order called for the possibility of federal funding being stripped from public schools if the rules were still in place.

The president had a spat with Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the issue as her state and a few others have defied the order.

He said earlier Saturday that he hadn’t “heard” from Mills since their spat over the issue.

“While the State of Maine has apologized for their Governor’s strong, but totally incorrect, statement about men playing in women’s sports while at the White House Governor’s Conference, we have not heard from the Governor herself, and she is the one that matters in such cases,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Therefore, we need a full throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again, before this case can be settled. I’m sure she will be able to do that quite easily. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! DJT”

Maine, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, agreed to comply with Trump’s executive order to keep transgender athletes out of women’s sports after much public back and forth.

The University of Maine System (USM), a network of eight public universities in Maine, was subject to a temporary pause in funding from the USDA last week during an ongoing battle between the state and the federal government over trans inclusion in women’s and girls’ sports. The funding was reinstated just days later.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.