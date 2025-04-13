Trump says ‘legendary’ crowd reaction at UFC 314 shows the administration is ‘doing a good job’

MIAMI – President Donald Trump said early Sunday morning that the crowd’s “legendary” reaction to his arrival at UFC 314 in Miami this weekend is a sign of the administration’s success.

Speaking to the press aboard Air Force One early Sunday morning, Trump reacted to the crowd’s roaring chants of “U-S-A” as he, and several members of his cabinet, arrived at the Kaseya Center.

“Somewhat legendary,” Trump said. “It was legendary. It’s a great honor to have that kind of ovation, really because it says we’re doing a good job. If we weren’t doing a good job, we’d get the opposite.”

Trump sat beside the octagon alongside UFC CEO Dana White as well as other members of his administration, including DOGE policy advisor Elon Musk, FBI Director Kash Patel, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Also in attendance was the president’s granddaughter, Kai Trump.

Fox News Digital’s Paulina Dedaj was on Air Force One on Sunday morning and asked Kai her thoughts on the crowd’s rowdy welcome.

“It was really cool, it was really cool,” she said with a smile. “I thought it was awesome. This was my second UFC fight and I really enjoyed it.”

The president called Saturday night’s fighters “modern-day warriors,” and said he spoke to each one of them after their fights.

“I thought it was great. I thought they were all great. Have you ever seen that before? Have you ever witnessed that? That’s something right? Those are seriously tough people,” he said. “Every one of them came up at the end and they were great. I mean, they’re all warriors – modern-day warriors.”

President Trump even delivered a punch of his own at his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

“I’m always available unlike Biden. Think Biden would do an interview at two in the morning? He wouldn’t do one at nine in the morning.”