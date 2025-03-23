Trump says White House plans to host Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl LIV win

President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday he invited the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the game, which was played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in February 2020. A month later, the sports world was shut down as COVID-19 spread around the world.

Trump made the revelation in an interview with OutKick’s Clay Travis.

“I look forward to having the (Philadelphia) Eagles,” he told Travis while on Air Force One before the NCAA Wrestling Championships. “And, one other thing, we’re gonna have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID.”

The Eagles defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia did not visit the White House after their win over the New England Patriots in February 2018. NFL players and Trump feuded over athletes kneeling during the national anthem at the time. Trump told Travis that some players, coaches and the team’s general manager and owner wanted to come, but the invite was pulled amid the commotion.

This time, the Eagles appear to be ready to celebrate with the president in Washington.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this month the Eagles will come on April 28.

“I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent. We want to correct the record: We sent an invitation. They enthusiastically accepted, and you will see them here on April 28,” she said.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.