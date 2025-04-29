Trump takes jab at Giants, says he told team not to let Saquon Barkley leave: ‘I called that one’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saquon Barkley won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, but his past with the New York Giants remains a talking point — even for the president of the United States.

The Eagles were at the White House on Monday afternoon to visit President Donald Trump in celebration of their Super Bowl LIX victory.

Barkley and Trump had hung out together before the ceremony, as they were spotted at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, before flying back to Washington together on Air Force One.

During Trump’s speech about the Eagles, he couldn’t help but remember a conversation he says he had with Giants coaches before Barkley made the decision to go to Philadelphia in free agency.

“By the way, I have to tell you something,” Trump said while discussing Barkley’s tremendous feat against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he hurdled backward over a defender. “I was with the Giants and the head coach and some people and said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon.’ They lost Saquon.

“That was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call because he played damn well for the Giants. I can tell you that. He made the right decision because it is a team sport, and there’s great people on this team.”

Throughout the 2024 season, Barkley and the Giants have been tied due to him leaving for their NFC East-rival Eagles in free agency. The organization had the control to extend him in the past, but they were never able to get the job done.

It didn’t help Giants fans that Barkley took off like a rocket with the Eagles, and never looked back. He ultimately won Offensive Player of the Year after breaking a league record with the most rushing yards in a single season, including the postseason with 2,504.

Barkley appeared to react with a laugh directly behind Trump as he mentioned the Giants.

“He’s a handsome guy, but I wouldn’t want to tackle him,” Trump said about Barkley. “…He’s great. I got to know him a little bit. I offered him a ride on Air Force One because I was coming down, and usually, they say, ‘No, no. I don’t think so.’ He said, ‘I’ll take it, sir,’ and he loved it. We loved being together, and he’s a great, young guy and an incredible football player.”

Barkley had to defend his hanging out with Trump after he was ridiculed by many on social media.

Before the ceremony at the White House, Barkley posted on X.

“lol some people are really upset cause I played golf and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley tweeted on Monday. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

