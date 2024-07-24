Trump takes swipe at Biden during charity golf round with Bryson DeChambeau

Former President Donald Trump was able to show off his golf swing in a charity challenge with reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau less than a month after he got into a testy conversation with President Joe Biden about their respective golf handicaps during the first presidential debate.

Trump and Biden sparred over their golf handicaps during the debate hosted by CNN on June 27. The former president raised the issue when discussing his physical fitness, saying he had recently won two “club championships.”

“To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way, and I do it,” Trump said. “He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match — he can’t hit a ball 50 yards.”

Biden, challenged by the remark, argued that he had managed to get his handicap down to six when he was vice president.

But Trump, an avid golfer, wasn’t buying it.

“That’s the biggest lie — that he’s a six handicap — of all.”

The incident was brought up by Trump during his round with the LIV Golf star.

“You think Biden can do that? I don’t know,” Trump said after he teed off on the second hole of their round. “We had an argument about golf, can you believe it?”

Impressed by Trump’s first shot on the 111 yard, par 3, DeChambeau exclaimed, “Great shot, that’s how you do it right there.”

Playing at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, Trump and DeChambeau combined to score 22-under. The duo pledged to donate $10,000 for each stroke under par to the Wounded Warrior Project — totaling $220,000 for the day.

“I want to thank President Trump for coming on this episode of Break 50! It was an honor to play a round with the former president and raise a ton of money for the Wounded Warrior Project,” DeChambeau wrote in comment under the video.

“This was all meant to be about golf, good fun, and supporting a great cause.”

