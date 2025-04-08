Trump teases Red Sox over Mookie Betts trade as Dodgers celebrate World Series title at White House

President Donald Trump welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House to celebrate their 2024 World Series championship over the New York Yankees.

As Trump touted the accomplishments of the team and its star players, he took a little jab at the Boston Red Sox for trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers before the 2020 season. Since then, the Dodgers have won two World Series titles with Betts on the team and are poised to run it back again in 2025.

Trump acknowledged the deal the Dodgers made.

“Mookie Betts, oh is he good,” Trump said before shaking the star player’s hand. “That guy can play, can’t he? I mean, unbelievable. I don’t want to say I watched him when he was on Boston, but I did.

“I didn’t think that was a particularly good trade when they made it, and I happened to be right.”

President Trump is a fan of the New York Yankees and mentioned as such during his speech. He also talked about the difficulty of sitting next to the late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner during a game.

Boston traded Betts and David Price to the Dodgers for Jeter Downs, Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong on Feb. 10, 2020. Wong is still with the Red Sox, Downs is playing in Japan, Verdugo played for the Yankees last season and is currently on the Atlanta Braves’ 40-man roster.

The Red Sox last won the World Series in 2018, with both Betts and Price on the team. The former pitcher retired from baseball in 2022.

Betts was 1-for-4 with an RBI on Monday night against the Washington Nationals. He is hitting .306 with three home runs so far this year.