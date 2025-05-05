Trump to announce NFL Draft’s DC destination: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Commanders will reportedly host the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C., as the organization gears up to build a new stadium in the nation’s capital.

President Donald Trump is expected to make the announcement on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Commanders team owner Josh Harris had thought of bringing the draft to the National Mall at least once over the next few years. He revealed his dream in August as he worked on securing the old RFK Stadium site as the team’s new home.

“Think about the idea of having — and I’m not breaking news here, it’s not done yet — but think about a draft on the Mall, and how exciting that would be, for the city of Washington, for the NFL,” Harris said at the time. “Everyone sees that, and obviously there’s a lot of complexity to it with the Park Service … but I believe it will happen, and it’s a question of when.”

It appears the dream is closer to reality.

The draft was just held in Green Bay last week. The NFL’s smallest market hosted more than 600,000 fans over the three days.

The draft was, at one point, a permanent fixture at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event was held all in one day. However, as the NFL took the draft on the road, the event moved to three days. Chicago hosted it in 2015-16 with Philadelphia and Dallas hosting it after that.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from home in the 2020 draft because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City and Detroit had it after that.

Pittsburgh will host it in 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.