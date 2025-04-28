Trump touts Commanders’ stadium deal, hopes it will lead to ‘less crime’ in DC

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump celebrated the Washington Commanders’ agreement with District of Columbia government officials to take over the old RFK Stadium site on Monday.

Commanders team owner Josh Harris, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the agreement at a press conference. The completion of the deal is pending D.C. City Council approval.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I am thrilled to announce that the Washington Football Team will be returning to our Nation’s Capital! The new Stadium Deal is a HUGE WIN for Washington, D.C., and for the Team’s incredible fan base,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“It will also boost Economic Development, create more Jobs and, hopefully, lead to less Crime in the area. We are making Washington, D.C., GREAT AGAIN, one step at a time!”

The Commanders posted a nostalgic video showing the old days of the franchise, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, playing in Washington, D.C. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Theismann narrated the video.

“The time is now,” Theismann said. “Let’s bring Washington back to D.C.”

2026 NFL DRAFT NO. 1 PICK ODDS: ARCH MANNING FAVORED EARLY

The franchise played at RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996 before they moved to Landover, Maryland, at the faculty now known as Northwest Stadium. Team owner Josh Harris had considered different sites for a new stadium since he bought the team from Daniel Snyder.

Harris said in August that 2030 was a “reasonable target” for a new stadium. He also expressed hope of a future NFL Draft taking place on the National Mall between the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.

The project is expected to cost around $4 billion in total. The Commanders will contribute $2.7 billion, with the city investing around $1.1 billion over the next eight years for the stadium, housing, green space and sportsplex and the 170 acres of land near the Anacostia River.

The stadium is expected to seat around 65,000 people and have a roof to house events throughout the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This land has been blighted and underused for too long,” Bowser said. “What our deal with the Washington Commanders provides is the fastest and shortest route to developing the RFK campus, and not just delivering sports and entertainment, but delivering housing, jobs, recreation and economic development.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.