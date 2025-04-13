Trump walks out at UFC 314 to roaring crowd chanting ‘U-S-A!’

MIAMI — President Donald Trump walked out to a raucous Kaseya Center crowd in Miami at UFC 314 on Saturday night.

Trump had an entourage, which included his granddaughter Kai Trump and UFC CEO Dana White, with him as the crowd screamed when they saw him head toward the center of the arena to greet some of his administration.

Among those administration members were DOGE policy advisor Elon Musk, who was seen walking down from Air Force One earlier on Saturday, FBI Director Kash Patel, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Is there anyone else that has a walk-in other than a fighter?” UFC commentator Joe Rogan said as Trump walked out with music and all.

Fans were also heard chanting “U-S-A,” to which Trump reacted to with a big fist pump. The arena also turned on “YMCA,” the song Trump used many times during his campaign trail last year, and the crowd went berserk when they showed him on the big screen.

Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One, where he revealed who he believed would be the biggest winner in Miami.

“You have a lot of good fights,” Trump said. “Who’s going to win? Dana White. Dana White is going to win.”

Of course, White isn’t the one in the octagon, but the UFC CEO, who has put together another great fight card.

White has also been a strong supporter of Trump over the years, including appearances on the campaign trail and speaking at several rallies.

Prior to his inauguration in January, White praised Trump calling him the embodiment of “what being an American is all about.”

“Think of all the things President Trump had to go through to get back here. All the powerful forces that tried to take him down: the mainstream media, partisan prosecutors, assassins. It’s absolutely insane what this man has been through. And only President Trump could have fought through all those obstacles, all the attacks and still come out the winner,” White said at the time.

“He embodies what being an American is all about. We are the most toughest, resilient people on Earth and nothing can stop us when we unite.”

White also commented in the past about how loud the reaction is when Trump walks out during UFC events.

“When you think about fighter walkouts, whenever a fighter walks out to the [octagon], I mean, the two biggest that actually shake the arena are President Trump and Conor McGregor,” White told TMZ Sports back in November.

The last came in November at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (MSG). It was more than a week after defeating former Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election, and thunderous applause rained down, as he entered MSG for UFC 309.

Trump will watch UFC 314’s card, which is a co-main event, featuring Michael Chandler against Paddy Pimblett in the lightweight division, while Alexander Volkanovski will fight Diego Lopes in featherweight.

