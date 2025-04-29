Trump wants Eagles’ tush push to remain in NFL: ‘Exciting and different’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Each year, NFL owners vote on potential rule changes heading into the next season, and one proposal in particular has sparked widespread debate.

The Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the Philadelphia Eagles’ famous “tush push” play, where quarterback Jalen Hurts is shoved forward in short-yardage situations, especially on the goal line for a touchdown.

While there is large debate about whether the play should remain in the game or not, President Donald Trump showed which side of the fence he’s on during the team’s White House celebration for their Super Bowl LIX victory on Monday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Discussing that 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which Trump was present for in New Orleans, he mentioned their first touchdown scored, which was Hurts being pushed into the end zone to take the lead.

“The Eagles scored a touchdown on their signature play: the tush push. You know what that is? I hope they keep that play, coach, I don’t know,” Trump said, looking at Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. “They’re talking about getting rid of that play, I understand. They should keep it. What do you think Saquon [Barkley]?

“I like it. It’s sort of exciting and different.”

EAGLES’ JALEN HURTS SKIPPING TRUMP VISIT AS TEAMMATE SPENDS TIME WITH HIM AT GOLF COURSE

NFL owners are expected to continue discussing a potential ban of the play after tabling it until the next owners’ meetings on May 20-21 in Minnesota.

The Packers had 16 teams support its proposal, but a minimum of 24 owners must approve the change for it to pass.

The rule change specifically states a ban of an offensive player having the ability to immediately push his teammate who is lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap.

The NFL usually does not approve rules that target one specific team, which this one appears to do. While it is a legal play, the Eagles have cashed in tremendously from it over the last three seasons. Only the Buffalo Bills have come remotely close to the Eagles’ success, having used their own version of it a considerable amount with quarterback Josh Allen, the league’s MVP, last season.

Trump does, however, want the league to go back to something they did change in the 2024 season: kickoffs.

“I would like to see something done,” he said. “I would like to go back to the regular kickoff, however. We don’t like that kickoff where nobody’s moving. The ball’s in the air and nobody’s moving.”

NFL owners did modify the kickoff structure for the 2025 season, as touchbacks will be marked at the 35-yard line, a move that is expected to elevate return rates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Trump won’t be happy to see that players still won’t be running downfield like they used to. They must wait until the ball touches the ground, or the return man makes contact with the ball.

Trump, the Eagles, and everyone else who loves the NFL will be waiting patiently to see if the tush push will remain in the game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.