Trump would do better job protecting women’s sports, golfer Lauren Miller says

Golfer Lauren Miller said Monday she believes that former President Trump would do a better job protecting women in sports than Vice President Harris if elected president.

Miller, who spoke out about the LPGA Tour’s transgender inclusion policy and made a statement against transgender golfer Hailey Davidson competing in the LPGA Tour’s Q School, appeared on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” and agreed with the host that Trump would fight for women.

“I’m with you. I think we’re seeing it,” Miller said. “Trump has come forward at his rallies and said, ‘Men will not play in women’s sports.’ It’s as simple as that. So, I’m not seeing Kamala do that. I’m not seeing policies come forward that would say otherwise.

“I think Trump’s words speak for themselves.”

In his speech at the Republican National Convention in July, Trump took a clear stance on trans inclusion in women’s sports.

“We will not have men playing in women’s sports. That will end immediately,” Trump said.

The topic of a ban on transgender athletes participating in women’s and girl’s sports has been one of the more hotly debated issues in American politics over the years.

In April, the Biden administration made major changes to Title IX in the unveiling of new rules aimed at safeguarding LGBTQ+ students and changing the ways in which sexual harassment and assault claims are adjudicated on campus.

But noticeably missing from those changes was any policy that would prevent schools from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes competing against women.

As it stands, at least 24 states have laws barring transgender women and girls from competing in certain women’s or girls’ sports competitions.

