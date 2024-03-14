Trump’s presidency made it possible for Aaron Rodgers to be in VP discussion, columnist says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Aaron Rodgers is under consideration to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, and he has former president Donald Trump to thank for that, says Jemele Hill.

Reps for RFK Jr. confirmed that he is “considering” the New York Jets quarterback to be his vice president, as he runs for election as an independent candidate.

Hill, the ex-ESPN employee, was discussing the wild reality on “The Dan LeBatard Show” when LeBatard, another former ESPN host, said he wasn’t sure if he should be laughing or not.

“It would be amusing if it weren’t also terrifying,” Hill quipped.

However, Hill said it’s not even “the weirdest thing” she’s seen in politics.

“You now look at the possibility of Aaron Rodgers being a serious vice presidential candidate and say to yourself, ‘well, it’s not the weirdest thing – look at our current politics…” she said.

As the conversation continued, she said that Rodgers’ name is only in the conversation because of Trump, who had been in real estate and reality television before running for president in the 2016 election.

“The unfortunate part of Trump’s presidency … is a lot of people feel like they can do the job,” Hill said. “That they deserve to be in political office because he won.

“If you’re Aaron Rodgers, regardless of numerous idiotic things that you’ve said, why would you think you don’t have a chance at this? Our political cycle literally proves you have a great shot at perhaps becoming the vice president simply because of your name, simply because he has a legion of people who does not mind his bulls–t. So here you go.”

According to Pat McAfee, who often hosts Rodgers on his ESPN show, the four-time MVP was in Costa Rica on an ayahuasca retreat when the news broke

Rodgers has been outspoken about his support for Kennedy, even saying he would like to be in a tag-team match with Kennedy as his partner against Dr. Anthony Fauci and “Mr. Pfizer” Travis Kelce. When he dropped that bomb, he referred to RFK Jr. as “my man.”

Rodgers recently called Kennedy’s “State of Our Union” video X “presidential.”

Kennedy will announce his running mate on March 26. Rodgers played just four snaps last season before rupturing his Achilles.

