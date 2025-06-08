Trump’s UFC 316 appearance draws massive ovation in New Jersey, fighter celebrates with him after win

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump was back at UFC, and the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, didn’t disappoint with the welcome.

A thunderous roar befell the sold-out crowd at “The Rock,” as Trump walked into the building with UFC CEO Dana White ahead of a UFC 316 stacked main card.

Trump did his signature dance as he walked along the arena floor, greeting UFC fans as he made his way to his seat ringside.

This was a similar welcome he got at the Kaseya Center in Miami at UFC 314, where he had a large entourage with him, including his granddaughter Kai Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel, among others.

While Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ivanka Trump were among those with him in New Jersey on Saturday night, someone who has been there at past events wasn’t.

Elon Musk, who was with Trump in Miami, didn’t walk out with him this time as their feud continues. Trump and Musk have spent the past few days quarreling on social media after the feud began after Musk started “wearing thin” on the 47th president for about a month, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported on Friday.

The sparring on social media led many to offer their opinion on the matter, including some in the sports world, like boxer Jake Paul.

“One of the problems with the Republican Party is on display today (As a current Republican) We unfortunately have these Alpha male egos and leaders who aren’t mature enough sometimes. They’re 50+ years old and diss tweeting each other Elon and Trump are great but they need to work together and not make America look bad,” Paul wrote on X.

His older brother, Logan Paul, even teased a WWE-style showdown between Trump and Musk on his social platforms. The elder Paul is a star in WWE now.

Trump was already in New Jersey ahead of Saturday night’s fight at his golf course in Bedminster. He also commented on Truth Social about New Jersey’s Primary coming up on Tuesday, where he endorsed Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli for governor.

“The Great State of New Jersey has a very important Primary coming up on Tuesday. Get Out and Vote for Jack Ciattarelli, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement! His Opponents are going around saying they have my Endorsement, which is not true, I don’t even know who they are! We can’t play games when it comes to Elections, and New Jersey is a very important State that we must WIN. The whole World is watching. Vote for Jack Ciattarelli to, MAKE NEW JERSEY GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

When it was time to watch some fights, California’s Kevin Holland defeated Brazil’s Vicente Luque by submission, and he jumped out of the octagon to shake hands with a few including Trump. They exchanged some words before Holland continued his celebration.

UFC fighters have been seen shaking hands with Trump after victories in the past.

The main event for this UFC 316 card will be the second chapter of “Suga” Sean O’Malley against Merab Dvalishvili, the latter of whom won by decision in their first bout.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.