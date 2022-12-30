Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer speaks about quarterback’s future after concussion scare: ‘UNO ain’t going anywhere’

Concern about Tua Tagovailoa’s future following his second confirmed concussion this season were put to rest Thursday by his trainer, who vowed the Miami Dolphins quarterback “ain’t going anywhere.”

Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday the Dolphins would be going with backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion.

“I’ve been advised by medical professionals that it’s critical that Tua worries only about the day that he’s currently in and nothing else,” McDaniel said. “He’s better than yesterday. Beyond that, I feel it’s kind of weird to extrapolate beyond ‘good,’ which is what he tells me.”

DOLPHINS’ MIKE MCDANIEL CONFIRMS TUA TAGOVAILOA SUFFERED A CONCUSSION; TEDDY BRIDGEWATER TO START VS. PATRIOTS

This marks the third-year quarterback’s second concussion of the season. He previously entered concussion protocol earlier this year after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Calls to bench Tagovailoa for the season out of concern for his safety have grown, but his trainer, Nick Hicks, fired back on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I know some of you are mad — but UNO ain’t going anywhere for a very very long time,” he wrote in a tweet. “Get over it.”

“And BTW — NO ONE cares about your ‘fandom,'” he said in a separate tweet. “Being miserable is your own prerogative. Especially when the season isn’t over and the playoffs are ready and waiting. So, Jump ship & find another team. No one cares lol. Especially the Miami Dolphins and their players.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The quarterback’s brother, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, spoke about Tua’s concussion to The Associated Press Thursday and expressed uncertainty about his future but added he doesn’t believe Tua will stop playing football.

“Everyone has their opinion,” he said. “My brother, I know he works hard. I know he has a family now. I want my brother to be safe, but, at the same time, I know that he has a love and a passion for football. I feel like he is going to make the right decision. The biggest thing is staying safe, so that is something he has to pray on. I know when it comes down to it, he will make the right decision.”