Twins icon Joe Mauer ‘excited’ for American Century, admits he needs more work on golf game

Minnesota Twins icon Joe Mauer will be among the athletes in the field for the American Century Championship near Lake Tahoe next month.

Mauer finished tied for 16th last year in one of the best finishes he has put together over the last few years. He complimented Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in an interview with Fox News Digital but admitted he still needs to work on his golf game a bit.

“I’m excited for it,” he said of the tournament. “It’s been a great time out there the last few years, and it’s been fun kind of to bring the family out, and it’s been turned into a nice little tradition to go out there in the summer. It’s a beautiful place.

“But as far as my golf game goes, I could use a little bit more work. I do enjoy getting out there and competing with the other great athletes and entertainers,” he continued. “The kind of make it feel like you’re on tour for a few days there. It’s a great atmosphere, a wonderful part of the country, and I’d encourage anybody to get out there and see it if they haven’t.”

Mauer is one of a handful of former baseball players who will step into the tee box to try to keep their ball straight enough for some good shots.

The Baseball Hall of Famer explained that he picked up the sport after he moved to Florida when he was selected in the MLB Draft and tried to get out to a course a few times a week during his career.

“I really enjoy the game now that I’m retired,” he said. “I get an opportunity to play a little bit more. I love the game. Obviously, it’s really challenging, it’s really hard. But, you know, so is our line of work with baseball. You could never perfect the game, but you sure can try.

The American Century Championship festivities begin July 9 and run through July 13.

The tournament will also raise money for local and national charities. The event is a 54-hole Stableford format in which golfers earn points for each hole based on the score to par. The golfer who achieves the most points wins.

Former tennis star Mardy Fish won the tournament last year. Stephen Curry was the winner in 2023. The Golden State Warriors star will be back in the field.