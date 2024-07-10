Twins’ Joe Ryan caught in viral moment as he pours baby powder down pants in game to combat extreme heat

Minnesota Twins Joe Ryan was caught trying to beat the heat during a recent game against the Chicago White Sox.

Ryan earned his sixth win of the season on Saturday when the Twins hosted the Houston Astros. He was in the dugout rooting on his teammates on Monday in Chicago during his off day, while Chris Paddack handled the starting duties for the Twins.

Moments after the 7th inning came to a close, Ryan sprinkled a powdery substance from what appeared to be a bottle of baby powder down the pants of his Twins’ uniform.

It is unclear if the bottle in question contained the talcum-free version of the powder.

Temperatures soared into the mid-80s at the start of the Twins-White Sox game, with the humidity making conditions feel much more uncomfortable.

Bally Sports North cameras showed Twins shortstop Carlos Correa taking off his gloves in the dugout, as Ryan stood nearby and used the powdery substance.

Correa hit a home run in the seventh inning, which helped the Twins win a third consecutive game.

The Twins are in the midst of a strong season. Monday’s win marked the team’s 52nd win of the year, and Minnesota has the fourth-best record in the American League. Meanwhile, the White Sox have only managed to win 26 games so far and own the MLB’s worst record.

Tuesday’s matchup between the Twins and White Sox was postponed due to weather. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on July 10.

