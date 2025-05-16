Twins stars Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton leave game after ugly collision

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Twins already have had some bad luck being in a dominant AL Central, and their chances of winning the division took a hit on Thursday.

Minnesota entered Thursday at 24-20 and riding a 10-game winning streak – but still in fourth place in the division behind everyone but the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins were on the road in Baltimore to face the struggling Orioles, and they were up 3-0 in the bottom of the third when Cedric Mullins came to the dish.

The O’s outfielder hit a blooper into shallow center, that both Carlos Correa at shortstop and Byron Buxton in center field chased down – both running directly toward each other.

Mullins made the catch, but the two ran right into each other, and both lay on the outfield grass for several minutes. Correa left the game while Buxton stayed in before exiting in the fourth. The team said both were in concussion protocol.

Both All-Stars have had their fair share of injuries. Correa has played 140-plus games in a season just twice in his MLB career, and not since 2021, and he played in just 86 games last season.

As for Buxton, the Twins have made him a designated hitter numerous times because he’s played in over 100 games just once (last year with 102) since 2018.

Buxton had contributed earlier in the game, hitting back-to-back home runs with DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

Thankfully for Minnesota, Chris Paddack was dominant on the bump, tossing 11 scoreless innings to give Minnesota their 11th consecutive victory.

The Twins swept the season series 6-0 after being swept by the Orioles 6-0 last year. This is also Minnesota’s fourth-longest winning streak in franchise history. They won 12 straight at a point last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

