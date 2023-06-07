Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint by six masked men: report

Cleveland Browns players Greg Newsome II and Perrion Winfrey were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men, according to a police report obtained by ESPN.

The police report had Newsome and Winfrey redacted as victims, but a source with the Browns confirmed to ESPN that those were the two players that were robbed.

No one was injured in the robbery as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident occurred after Newsome and Winfrey left a Cleveland nightclub early Monday morning. Newsome’s vehicle was in a nearby parking lot, and that’s where six men, all wearing masks, jumped out of their own car and robbed them at gunpoint.

The robbers made out with jewelry, while Newsome’s truck was also stolen around 3:30 a.m.

COWBOYS RELEASE WR ANTONIO CALLAWAY DAYS AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ARREST IN FLORIDA

“It’s a cruel world we live in,” Newsome tweeted at 11:05 a.m., hours after the robbery.

Police are also investigating a situation where Browns running back Demetric Felton had his vehicle stolen out of his apartment garage this past weekend.

This all comes as the Browns are set to host their mandatory minicamp this week at their facility in Berea, Ohio, though a few players will have other things on their minds when the practices begin.

“We want everybody to be safe and we want to get violent people off of our streets,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN.

Stefanski added that he has spoken with Cleveland Police Department’s chief, Wayne Drummond, though he wasn’t allowed to divulge details due to the ongoing investigations.

Newsome was the Browns’ 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, where he quickly entered a starting role in the team’s secondary.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT NEEDS TO ACCEPT DIFFERENT ROLE FOR HIM TO SIGN WITH TEAM, EX-COWBOYS RUNNING BACKS COACH SAYS

Through 27 career games (26 starts), Newsome has 79 combined tackles, 15 passes defended and half a sack. He is still searching for his first career interception after two seasons in Cleveland.

Winfrey was the Brown’s fourth-round pick a year ago, and though he played 13 games, he didn’t get a start. He totaled 22 tackles and half a sack while playing 41% of the Browns’ defensive snaps in games he played.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Felton was a sixth-round pick during the 2021 Draft, and he’s served as a backup for Nick Chubb at running back. The 24-year-old has 189 yards on 20 receptions with two touchdowns, both coming in his rookie year in 2021.