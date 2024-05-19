Two Chiefs offensive linemen arrested on marijuana possession charges

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Two Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen were arrested late Thursday night for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were put into custody in Johnson County, Kansas.

The duo were booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center just before 2 a.m. local time on Friday morning. They were then released after posting $2,500 bond.

Both are due in court next Thursday.

The Chiefs told ESPN they were aware of the arrest but had no comment.

Morris, a 2023 third-round pick, appeared in 14 games this season, starting four. He was a special-teamer in the AFC title game and Super Bowl.

Godwick entered the NFL as a designated International Pathway Player this past season.

It’s been a rather tumultuous week for members of the Chiefs, headlined by kicker Harrison Butker’s speech at Benedectine College’s commencement ceremony.

The address has garnered controversy as Butker urged women to embrace the title of “homemaker,” saying they have been told “diabolical lies.”

Butker has received praise for the faith-based address, but even nuns at the school condemned the speech, saying it did not align with the school’s values and “fostered division.”

Butker also went after President Biden while adding, “things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

Earlier this week, the Chiefs’ first-round wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, also had his car stolen from his Kansas City apartment complex, all while Travis Kelce continues his worldwide travels as his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, embarks on her global “Eras Tour.”

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl this past February for the second year in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since the New England Patriots earlier in this century. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime, and it was the second Super Bowl to go past regulation.

Kansas City also beat the Niners in Super Bowl LIV back in 2020, which kickstarted the dynasty that we know today.

