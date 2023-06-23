Two-sport pro Deion Sanders claims he could have played a third at its highest level

Deion Sanders was as athletic as they come, starring in both the NFL and MLB during a career that resulted in his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sanders played 14 years in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls while being named to the All-Pro team six times. He also played in nine seasons with MLB’s New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants.

He appeared in the 1992 World Series with the Braves, becoming the only player to appear in both the Super Bowl and the Fall Classic.

But there’s another sport Sanders thinks he could have excelled in.

“I would be on a pro bass tour,” Sanders told People magazine in a recent interview.

Sanders, a father to five children, says his family loves to fish on their pontoon boat.

“We love to fish as a family and individuals,” Sanders said. “I have a pontoon boat where we fish as a family oftentimes.”

While Sanders continues to enjoy one of his favorite pastimes, “Coach Prime” is preparing for his biggest test as a head coach at the collegiate level.

Sanders was hired in December to help lead the Univerity of Colorado football team back to relevance; the Buffaloes have won double-digit games in a season just once in the last 21 years.

Sanders is going about changing the culture in Boulder, Colorado, in his own way, reshaping a roster that went 1-11 in 2022.

Since taking over as head coach, around 70 players entered the transfer portal, according to The Athletic.

Not everyone has been impressed with Sanders’ methods, with Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi criticizing the roster overhaul at Colorado in an interview with 247 Sports in May.

Sanders was unbothered by the comments.

“What was his situation when he came to Pitt? He had a different situation than me,” Sanders told 247 Sports when asked about Narduzzi’s criticism of his roster overhaul.

“He is not mad at me, he is mad at the situation in football now that allowed his best player to leave a year ago. He’s not mad at me, he’s using me to shoot bullets at another coach who he has an issue with. I don’t know who he is; if he walked in here right now, I wouldn’t know him.”

Colorado opens the 2023 season against TCU on Sept. 2.