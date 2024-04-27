Two teams tried to acquire Justin Herbert before drafting quarterbacks: report

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a rebuild, but they’re not in that much of a rebuild.

This offseason alone, the Chargers parted ways with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler – those departures came following a 5-11 season.

It was a tumultuous 2023 for the Chargers, who had blown a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs the season prior.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After an embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, they fired controversial head coach Brandon Staley, and to make matters worse, Justin Herbert’s season was cut short due to injury.

They hired Jim Harbaugh after his nine seasons at Michigan, the most recent being a 15-0 season with a national championship, and although he’s providing a new identity, he doesn’t want a new quarterback.

ESPN reported that both the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings had conversations with the Chargers in the weeks leading up to the draft regarding Herbert’s availability.

The Pats took Drake Maye with the third pick on Thursday, while the Vikings moved up one spot to take Harbaugh’s quarterback at Michigan, J.J. McCarthy.

49ERS’ BRANDON AIYUK GIVES SURPRISING 4-WORD REACTION TO TEAM DRAFTING HIS POTENTIAL REPLACEMENT

Chargers general manager Joe Horitz confirmed that teams tried, but didn’t reveal which, and they were ultimately unsuccessful.

“No. No, at the combine I had some people ask me would we consider it, and they were quickly shot down. No, that is never an option,” he said.

Los Angeles selected the Oregon product with the sixth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft – he was the third quarterback selected in the class behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. Before the 2023 season, he signed an extension worth over $260 million.

In 13 games, he threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was on pace for his worst season thus far, though, as his 65.1 completion percentage and 241.1 yards per game were both career-lows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chargers did give Herbert some help in the second round, though, by taking Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey, joining last year’s first-round selection in Quentin Johnston.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.