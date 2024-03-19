T’Wolves’ Anthony Edwards throws down ridiculous slam dunk over Jazz player

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards threw down one of the nastiest dunks of the NBA season on Monday night against the Utah Jazz.

With 5:35 to go in the third quarter, the Jazz turned the ball over, and the Timberwolves started on a fast break. Edwards moved the ball up the floor and then cut to the basket.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He received the ball back just above the foul line, and Jazz forward John Collins was the lone defender in the key to try to stop Edwards. Collins jumped with Edwards, but to no avail. The former Georgia standout slammed the ball over Collins – sending the Utah crowd into a frenzy.

Collins was called for a foul on the play as the dunk went viral on social media.

“HIM,” Dwyane Wade wrote on X.

“Nah this crazyyyy lol,” Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown wrote on the social media platform as well.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

Minnesota won the game 114-104. Edwards scored 32 points in the win – 25 of which came in the second half.

“I was thinking I was going to miss it because I wasn’t close to the rim, but somehow God willed it in for me,” Edwards said after the game.

KYRIE IRVING’S INCREDIBLE RUNNING BUZZER-BEATER LIFTS MAVERICKS OVER NUGGETS

Edwards added that he idolized Vince Carter’s dunking abilities and always wanted to have a moment like that.

“It gives me chills , man, because I always dreamed of dunking on somebody like that,” he said.

Edwards and Collins were both injured on the dunk. Edwards dislocated his left ring finger, and he went back to the locker room to pop it back into place during a subsequent timeout. Collins was ruled out of the game with a head contusion.

“He’s always been a guy who can really flip a game around,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. “Knows when to raise it. Knows when to make the big play. Can sometimes make it out of nothing. But now he’s like way more polished with what he’s doing. He’s a little more composed, not rushing it as much.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota improved to 47-21 on the year. Utah fell to 29-39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.