T’Wolves’ Rudy Gobert fined $75,000 for insinuating referees had money on playoff game with hand gesture

Rudy Gobert doesn’t hide when he feels the integrity of the game is being questioned.

The Minnesota Timberwolves big man was fined $75,000 for again making a money gesture directed toward referees on Monday, insinuating they had money on the game.

The now four-time Defensive Player of the Year first made the gesture back on March 8, which assistant head coach Micah Nori said was “unacceptable.”

But during Game 4 of the T’Wolves’ second-round series against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, he did it again after he was called for a foul. Minnesota was trailing 109-97 with just over four minutes to play.

The NBA called the move “an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials,” also noting that the fine “takes into account Gobert’s history of improper conduct toward game officials.”

Chants of “Ref, you suck” followed.

Minnesota lost, 115-107, and the series is now tied at two. The road team has won all four games of the series.

In the first instance, Gobert admitted he was wrong to make the gesture but said it “was the truth.”

“My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn’t the time to react that way,” he said at the time. “It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction. It’s not just one call. Everyone makes mistakes, but when it’s over and over and over again, of course it’s frustrating.”

Gobert was named the Defensive Player of the Year earlier this month, becoming just the third player ever (Dikembe Mutumbo, Ben Wallace) to win the award four times.

